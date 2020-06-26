YSRC’s Dokka all set to be elected to Council unopposed

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Former minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao on Thursday filed his nomination as the ruling YSRC candidate for the by-election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, a vacancy caused by his own resignation in March.

With no other nomination filed for the election to the lone vacant seat on the last day of filing of nominations on Thursday, he is all set to get elected to the Council unopposed. Opposition TDP did not put up candidate as it does not have numbers in its favour. Dokka resigned from his Council membership on March 9 this year after quitting from the TDP. He then joined the YSRC. He submitted his nomination papers to Assembly secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu.

YSRC MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, government chief whip Gandikota Srikanth Reddy, Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh, MLAs Ambati Rambabu, Dr U Sridevi and N Shankar Rao were present. Speaking after filing his papers, Dokka said he was attracted to the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRC government.