21-year-old dialysis patient in Andhra loses medical records, seeks help

On June 19, while he was returning home from the KIMS Hospital after dialysis treatment, a man requested him to drop him up to Pasarlapudi Bridge.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A 21-year-old dialysis patient Bokka Naveen of Pasarlapudi Lanka in Amalapuram has a ter rible experience to narrate. On June 19, while he was returning home from the KIMS Hospital after dialysis treatment, a man requested him to drop him up to Pasarlapudi Bridge.

When they reached Sree Konaseema Bhanoji Ramars College in Amalapuram, tired Naveen requested the other person to drive the scooter and the latter agreed. When the duo reached the Pasarlapudi Bridge, the other person suggested Naveen that they get down from the scooter and relieve themselves.

As soon as Naveen got down from the scooter, the other person drove away. Naveen shouted for help. Passers-by and locals started searching for the scooter, but to no avail. Frustrated, Naveen went to Amalapuram police station and filed a complaint. Naveen owns Honda Activa with registration number AP05BZ 9978.

Later, Naveen posted a status on social media that all his medical records are in the scooter and requested people to contact him on his mobile number 7989961316 if they spot the scooter. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Naveen said, “I am more worried about my medical records. My life is dependent on them.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
dialysis KIMS Hospital
