Amul aid for Andhra to strengthen the cooperative dairy sector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government will forge a strategic partnership with cooperative milk-marketing federation Amul by July 15 to help dairy farmers and strengthen the cooperative dairy sector.



This was decided at a review meeting on the dairy sector and cooperative sugar factories chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.



He directed the officials concerned to complete all modalities for signing the MoU with Amul by July 15.

The objective is to use Amul’s experience, marketing network and technical expertise to help the state’s cooperative dairy sector and ensure remunerative prices for dairy farmers.



The officials apprised the Chief Minister of the condition of the cooperative sector, and were told that farmers should not suffer on any count.



During the meeting on cooperative sugar factories, Jagan said units should be revived and officials should draft a plan for healthy sugar factories in the cooperative sector.