Goods train rams into car at unmanned railway crossing in Andhra, one dead

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An occupant of a car, which came to a halt on the tracks at an unmanned railway crossing, was killed while another suffered injuries after the vehicle was hit by a goods train in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The mishap took place near Y Kodur of Errakuntla Mandal of the district. According to police and railway officials, the car came to a sudden halt on the railway tracks. The pilot of the goods train passing on the track noticed the car and tried to bring it to a halt. Though the loco pilot blew the horn to alert the occupants, they did not get down and the loco engine hit the car at a speed of 20 kmph while the pilot was trying to bring the train to a halt.

One of the occupant, Y Nagi Reddy (60) suffered severe injuries and died while undergoing treatment at Proddutur government hospital while the car driver Poli Reddy is undergoing treatment, railway police said.