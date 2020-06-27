STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goods train rams into car at unmanned railway crossing in Andhra, one dead

Though the loco pilot blew the horn, they did not get down and the loco engine hit the car at a speed of 20 kmph while the pilot was trying to bring the train to a halt.

The car and train at the accident spot.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An occupant of a car, which came to a halt on the tracks at an unmanned railway crossing, was killed while another suffered injuries after the vehicle was hit by a goods train in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The mishap took place near Y Kodur of Errakuntla Mandal of the district. According to police and railway officials, the car came to a sudden halt on the railway tracks. The pilot of the goods train passing on the track noticed the car and tried to bring it to a halt. Though the loco pilot blew the horn to alert the occupants, they did not get down and the loco engine hit the car at a speed of 20 kmph while the pilot was trying to bring the train to a halt.

One of the occupant, Y Nagi Reddy (60) suffered severe injuries and died while undergoing treatment at Proddutur government hospital while the car driver Poli Reddy is undergoing treatment, railway police said.

