92 new Covid cases reported in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur district recorded 92 Covid-19 cases on Saturday. A 35-year-old government employee working in the Phirangipuram MPDO office tested positive. The man resides at Phirangipuram along with his wife and a four-year-old son.

He recently returned from Hyderabad and visited his parents at Chowdavaram. Meanwhile, active cases in the district stood at 569 as on Saturday, after the discharge of 538 patients and 17 deaths. A total of 1,124 persons have been infected in the district so far.

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said the district has 10 vulnerable containment zones and that doctors were collecting samples from primary contacts within 24 hours of a person testing positive. He added 2,655 elderly persons and 389 high-risk persons have also been tested. Tenali silver and gold ornaments traders’ association has decided to open shops between 9 am and 3 pm.