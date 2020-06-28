STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari district records 117 new coronavirus cases

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said if any shopkeeper was found without a mask, then his or her shop would be closed for a week. 

Published: 28th June 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

(Image used for representation)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: As many as 117 coronavirus cases were reported in East Godavari district on Saturday, taking the count to 1,177. Of the 117 cases,  45 were reported from Samalkota, 18 from Kakinada Urban, nine from Pithapuram and eight from Rajamahendravaram (Urban) and the remaining from rural areas of the district. 

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said if any shopkeeper was found without a mask, then his or her shop would be closed for a week. He also warned of imposing fines on mask violators - Rs 100 fine in city and Rs 50 in rural areas. 

The police and the civic staff are seen closing the shops, especially those which remained open after 10 am at Kakinada Main Road, Temple Road and containment clusters. Of the total 198 containment clusters in the district, 141 are active. The medical teams have collected 1,01,096 swab samples so far and the results of 7,308 are awaited. 

The district administration is setting up three Covid-19 care centres with 6,000 bed capacity, the works of which are moving at a brisk pace. Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases are on the rise in Chellur and  Gollala Mamidada. The officials have intensified containment measures in these two villages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus East Godavari
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp