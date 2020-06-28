Exams for PG medical students from August

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) vice-chancellor Shyam Prasad has said theory exams for PG medical and dental students will begin from the first week of August.

“The Medical Council of India has also liberalised guidelines for the conduct of the exams. Until now, it was mandatory for the examiners to be outside of AP, but now we can have our own examiners. For instance if a specific exam needs four examiners, then three can be from the State.

The official from other State need not even come to AP as the viva voce can be conducted online,” he said. Speaking at a meeting here on Saturday, he observed the role of psychiatrists has increased during the coronavirus pandemic as around 700 PG students of psychiatry branch took part in the session.