STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Following spike in cases, restrictions come back in Prakasam

People are allowed to purchase essential commodities only between 6 am and 10 am in these areas.

Published: 28th June 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

A man awaits people at a swab testing facility. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the total number of Covid-19 cases in Prakasam district has zoomed past the 500-mark, the district administration has announced containment clusters in four urban areas—Ongole, Chirala, Kandukur and Markapur.  

Meanwhile, restrictions have also been reimposed in Kanigiri, Giddaluru, Addanki, Singarayakonda, Pamuru, Purchur and Cumbum as they reported fresh Covid-19 cases. People are allowed to purchase essential commodities only between 6 am and 10 am in these areas.

On Saturday, a 75-year-old woman tested positive for the virus after her death at  Ongole government general hospital. The victim from Cumbum was brought to a private hospital in the town from Hyderabad in an ambulance. 

She was shifted to the government general hospital on Saturday morning after she was denied treatment by a corporate hospital. Meanwhile, the district has been witnessing a steady spike in cases for the past one week. A majority of the cases are being reported from Ongole and Chirala. 

On the difference between the Covid-19 data released by the State and district authorities, Ongole GGH nodal officer said, “We have observed the differences between our statistics and the data as per the medical bulletin. The errors will be rectified soon.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prakasam district restrictions Covid-19
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp