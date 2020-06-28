Following spike in cases, restrictions come back in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the total number of Covid-19 cases in Prakasam district has zoomed past the 500-mark, the district administration has announced containment clusters in four urban areas—Ongole, Chirala, Kandukur and Markapur.

Meanwhile, restrictions have also been reimposed in Kanigiri, Giddaluru, Addanki, Singarayakonda, Pamuru, Purchur and Cumbum as they reported fresh Covid-19 cases. People are allowed to purchase essential commodities only between 6 am and 10 am in these areas.

On Saturday, a 75-year-old woman tested positive for the virus after her death at Ongole government general hospital. The victim from Cumbum was brought to a private hospital in the town from Hyderabad in an ambulance.

She was shifted to the government general hospital on Saturday morning after she was denied treatment by a corporate hospital. Meanwhile, the district has been witnessing a steady spike in cases for the past one week. A majority of the cases are being reported from Ongole and Chirala.

On the difference between the Covid-19 data released by the State and district authorities, Ongole GGH nodal officer said, “We have observed the differences between our statistics and the data as per the medical bulletin. The errors will be rectified soon.”