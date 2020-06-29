STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Above normal rainfall in June brings cheer to farming community

Meanwhile, agriculture activity has picked up across the State. Sowing of various crops and transplantation of paddy are in progress.

Published: 29th June 2020 08:59 AM

Farmers cultivating their land in a village in Kendrapara district

Farmers cultivating their land in a village. (File Photo| EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Regular rainfall since monsoon entered the State nearly three weeks ago has brought smiles on the faces of farmers. The reason for their happiness is that during the same time last year, there were no rains after they commenced agriculture operations. From June 1 to 24, the State received 81.1 mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 79.6 mm, which is 1.9 per cent more. In 2019, only 40.9 mm rainfall was recorded in the State during the same period, and it was 68.5 mm only in 2018. It clearly shows why the farmers are happy this Kharif season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the State received 94.5 mm rainfall from June 1 to 28 as against the normal rainfall of 89.2 mm, which is 5.9 per cent more. “Rayalaseema region, which received less rainfall compared to coastal districts, recorded a good rainfall on Saturday. In the next three days, light to moderate rains or thunderstorms are likely to occur at many places in Rayalaseema and at a few places in the subsequent two days. On the other hand, north coastal and south coastal districts will have rain or thunder showers at a few places in the next five days,” said Stella, IMD Amaravati in-charge.

Meanwhile, agriculture activity has picked up across the State. Sowing of various crops and transplantation of paddy are in progress. Against the targeted cultivation of crops in 39.59 lakh hectares, as on June 24, when the weekly report was released by the Agriculture department, 2.85 lakh hectares, that is 7.6 per cent of the target, have been brought under cultivation. Cultivation of foodgrains is more than normal as on date, while oil seeds like groundnut and sesame along with other crops, including cotton, chilli and sugarcane, are less than normal.

Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission vice-chairperson MVS Nagi Reddy, said, “It has only been three weeks since the Kharif crop cultivation commenced. Paddy is cultivated throughout the season, varying from place to place. Sowing of groundnut, red gram and cotton is picking up. Hopefully, we do not need to suggest alternative crops like we did last year for groundnut as the State is receiving regular rainfall.” He said rains in the upper catchment areas of Krishna river augurs well for irrigated crops as reservoirs in the State will receive their share of water without any problem.

Rainfall and crop acreage

State received 94.5 mm rainfall from June 1 to 28 as against the normal rainfall of 89.2 mm, which is 5.9 per cent more

Against the targeted cultivation of crops in 39.59 lakh hectares, as on June 24, 2.85 lakh hectares, that is 7.6 per cent of the target, have been brought under cultivation

For the same period last year, sowing was completed in just 1.28 lakh hectares and paddy was transplanted in only 0.25 lakh hectares as against season normal of 0.44 lakh hectares (as on June 24)

