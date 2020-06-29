STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After spike, seven fever clinics to come up in Palasa

As Palasa MLA Seediri Appala Raju is a doctor by profession, he is actively involved in the containment of Covid spread in Palasa, Vajrapukotturu and Mandasa mandals.

A hospital staff member busy at a Help Desk for covid 19 patients.

A hospital staff member busy at a Help Desk for covid 19 patients. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: WITH the spike in Covid-19 cases in Palasa town despite observing voluntary lockdown for the last few days, the district administration has decided to take more measures to control the spread of the pandemic in the twin towns of Palasa and Kasibugga. Collector J Nivas has directed the medical and health officials to set up seven fever clinics in Palasa immediately.

The two Covid deaths that were reported in the district till now were from Palasa Assembly segment alone. Even some revenue officials tested positive in Palasa. Awareness teams have been deployed in the town to sensitize people on the protective measures. As many as 269 volunteers, 135 Asha workers and 28 ANMs have been deployed to identify fever patients in Palasa.

As Palasa MLA Seediri Appala Raju is a doctor by profession, he is actively involved in the containment of Covid spread in Palasa, Vajrapukotturu and Mandasa mandals. Thinking that the lockdown is the only way out to arrest the spread, Appala Raju with the consent of businessmen and public enforced voluntary lockdown in Palasa. According to the MLA, there are more than 60 Covid-19 patients in Palasa.”We have set up seven fever clinics in Palasa and each clinic is headed by a medical officer,” said Additional DM&HO Leela. Speaking to TNIE, she said that volunteers, Asha workers and ANMs will visit every household in the twin towns to identify the fever patients and also comorbid patients.

