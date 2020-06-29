Andhra Dy CM K Narayana Swamy in home quarantine after security staff test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: TWO security personnel deployed to guard the residence of Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy in Puttur have tested positive for COVID-19. All family members, including the Deputy CM, were then tested and their results came negative. Meanwhile, the deputy CM and his family have decided to undergo home quarantine for 10 days. The two security personnel were earlier deployed in containment zones in Tirupati and Puttur.

As per the guidelines, they underwent Covid-19 tests recently and their results came positive on Saturday night. They were shifted to an isolation ward of a Covid-19 hospital in Tirupati. “I and all my family members tested negative. However, we have decided to place ourselves in home quarantine. As a precautionary measure, I have stopped meeting people and am not even allowing my own staff to assist me. My family has decided to be in home quarantine for the next 10 days,” Narayana Swamy said.