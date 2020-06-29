Covid-19 count breaches 1,200-mark in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur district reported 101 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the count to 1,204. Recently, a 57-year-old wholesaler tested positive for coronavirus. The officials of GMC, revenue and police departments have so far identified 250 primary and secondary contacts of the 57-year-old person. As many as 552 persons have been discharged and 634 persons are undergoing treatment in Covid-19 hospitals. Seventeen persons have died of coronavirus in the district so far.

GMC chief C Anuradha directed the doctors, ANMs and Asha workers to complete the door-to-door survey at the earliest with the help of ward volunteers and identify people suffering from prolonged illnesses and elderly persons. Covid-19 special officer B Rajasekhar conducted a review meeting through a video conference with Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and South Coastal Guntur Range IG J Prabhakar and directed them to take steps to reduce mortality rate. Guntur Urban and Rural SPs RN Ammi Reddy and Vishal Gunni, Joint Collectors P Prasanthi and Sridhar Reddy and others participated in the video conference.