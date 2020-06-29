STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid-19: Visakhapatnam heading towards 800-mark

The district which breached 700-mark in corona tally on Saturday, is now heading to cross 800.

Published: 29th June 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers picking up a COVID-19 patient at Apughar in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Health workers picking up a COVID-19 patient at Apughar in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: THE Covid-19 count of Visakhapatnam shot up to 766 as it registered the highest single-day spike of 53 cases on Sunday. The district which breached 700-mark in corona tally on Saturday, is now heading to cross 800. In a statement here, Andhra Medical College principal and North Andhra Covid-19 Special Officer PV Sudhakar said of the total corona count of 766, 450 are active cases and 311 people were discharged from hospitals after their recovery.

On Sunday, 27 persons were discharged from hospitals. Five persons died due to coronavirus in the district so far. The number of containment clusters in the district increased to 122 with the spike in corona cases. There are 73 very active clusters and 49 active clusters. There are also 46 dormant clusters, while 28 were denotified. Fifteen new clusters were notified on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp