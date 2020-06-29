Covid-19: Visakhapatnam heading towards 800-mark

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: THE Covid-19 count of Visakhapatnam shot up to 766 as it registered the highest single-day spike of 53 cases on Sunday. The district which breached 700-mark in corona tally on Saturday, is now heading to cross 800. In a statement here, Andhra Medical College principal and North Andhra Covid-19 Special Officer PV Sudhakar said of the total corona count of 766, 450 are active cases and 311 people were discharged from hospitals after their recovery.

On Sunday, 27 persons were discharged from hospitals. Five persons died due to coronavirus in the district so far. The number of containment clusters in the district increased to 122 with the spike in corona cases. There are 73 very active clusters and 49 active clusters. There are also 46 dormant clusters, while 28 were denotified. Fifteen new clusters were notified on Sunday.