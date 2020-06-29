Donate blood to save lives, says Guntur Urban SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy appealed to people to donate blood and save lives. He inaugurated the blood donation camp organised by the Red Cross Society and Andhra Pradesh Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee (APMVPC) at Zilla Parishad office here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he urged people to come forward to donate blood as many blood banks ran out of stock due to the lockdown.

APMVPC chairman V Lakshman Reddy said that they will organise blood donation camps in all district headquarters across the State. Red Cross Society vice-chairman P Ramachandra Raju presented certificates to the volunteers who extended help to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Red Cross Society vice-president JYN Babu, BJP leader Jupudi Ranga Raju, Special Enforcement Bureau Assistant Commissioner Dr K Srinivasa Rao, Prohibition and Excise superintendent Sudhakar Reddy and others were present.