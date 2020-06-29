STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government to revamp system to redress grievances

The objective is to bring down the grievance redressal time from the existing 72 hours to between 24 hours and 48 hours.

Published: 29th June 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at improving repair and maintenance of LED streetlights, the State government is contemplating to revamp the existing Complaint Monitoring System, which has proved ineffective, by bringing together three departments — Energy, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR and RD), and gram volunteers and village secretariats — on a single platform. The objective is to bring down the grievance redressal time from the existing 72 hours to between 24 hours and 48 hours.

According to officials, the existing streetlights maintenance system is inadequate and is unable to address the issues within the stipulated time in view of huge volume of streetlighting system in the State. There are 25.04 lakh LED streetlights across the State. Officials said that though more than 90 per cent of people are positive about the streetlights initiative, they are complaining about the delay in rectifying complaints on non-glowing lights.

While PR and RD department will be responsible for the streetlights, the other two departments will help it in strengthening the system. PR and RD Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, according to a statement issued by the Energy department on Sunday, has directed principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and commissioner M Girija Shankar to submit an action plan in the forthcoming high-level meeting to set up a permanent and an effective redressal system.

Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL) managing director Saurabh Kumar, which has installed 23 lakh of the total 25.04 lakh streetlights, requested the minister to resolve certain pending issues with regard to the project. The EESL would continue to support the State in streetlighting maintenance issues, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
grievances
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp