July quota of special darshan tickets

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the July quota of Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets online for the benefit of devotees on Monday. Similarly, TTD will also issue 3,000 sarva darshan tokens per day for the month of July. Devotees can get these tokens one day in advance at Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam and Bhudevi Complex near Alipiri.