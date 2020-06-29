Patient alleges negligence by doctors

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A video clip of a Covid-19 patient alleging negligence in treatment in a Covid- 19 hospital in Guntur district went viral on social media on Sunday. However, the district medical and health officials claimed that the person was being treated as per the protocol. In the video clip, the patient, who could be seen coughing continuously, claimed that he was admitted to the hospital five days ago and was suffering from high fever and breathlessness.

“Doctors are not attending to me and I was not given any tablet for fever in the past five days,’’ he claimed. The 38-year-old from Tadikonda mandal was shifted to Katuri Medical College for treatment after testing positive. Tadikonda SI Ch Rajasekhar responded and spoke to the patient. DM&HO Dr Y Jasmin said a team of doctors examined the patient and provided all supplements required as per the diagnosis.