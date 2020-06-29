Two youngsters arrested for harassing girl

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur police arrested two youngsters for allegedly uploading the pictures of a girl on porn websites and later exploiting her. Guntur Disha police station DSP A Lakshminarayana said the two youngsters are friends and one of them had been harassing her for the past three years. One of the youngsters befriended the girl three years back. He sedated the girl and took pictures of the girl in an objectionable manner.

Later, when the girl distanced herself from him, the youngster passed the pictures to his friend a year ago, who posted them on porn websites,and allegedly exploited her. Later, he removed the photos. Based on the complaint given by the girl, the Disha police took up investigation and with the help of the technical analysis wing, arrested the duo.