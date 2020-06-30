STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 tally breaches 14,000 in Andhra with 704 fresh cases in 24 hours, seven more die

Durga Rao, who used to sell fancy items, now offers sanitisers at his makeshift shop near Vijayawada bus stand

Durga Rao, who used to sell fancy items, now offers sanitisers at his makeshift shop near Vijayawada bus stand | P Ravindra Babu, EPS

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 14,000 mark with 704 cases recorded in the state in the last 24 hours. These include 648 from people of the state, 51 from other states and five foreign returnees. The cumulative COVID-19 cases in AP now stands at 14,595.

The death toll went up to 187 with seven more people succumbing to the virus.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday, 18,114 samples were tested in the 24 hours (Monday 9 am to Tuesday 9 am) in which the 704 new cases emerged. The total number of samples tested in the state so far stands at 8,90,190.

Chittoor district recorded the most number of cases with 107 samples testing positive and the district tally crossed the 1,000 mark. The number of cases in the district now stand at 1,054 of which 679 are active cases.

Anantapur district recorded 104 cases followed by Krishna (84), Kurnool (82) and Kadapa (75).

On the other hand, 258 COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals after their recovery taking the total number of discharged persons to 6,511. With this, the total number of active cases now stand at 7,897. Of them, 6,161 are being treated at various hospitals across the state while 1,736 are being treated at COVID care centres.

Three persons from Krishna, two from Kurnool and one each from Anantapur and Guntur succumbed to the virus.

