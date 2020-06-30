STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tourism official thrashes woman staff who told him to wear mask

Deputy manager Bhaskar Rao, who had a grudge against Usha Rani, insulted her in public using filthy language after thrashing her with a broken arm of a chair in the office.

Published: 30th June 2020 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A physically-challenged woman employee of the AP Tourism Hotel at Dargamitta in Nellore city was recently assaulted by the hotel’s deputy manager in front of the other staff because she advised him to wear a face mask. Though the incident took place Saturday last, it came to light on Tuesday, when CCTV footage of the assault went viral. The deputy manager, C Bhaskar, of the Nellore divisional office, was suspended by AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) managing director C Pravin Kumar, on the instructions of Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao.

The Dargamitta police registered cases under Sections 324 and 355 of the IPC and arrested Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday. The woman, Cherukuri Usha Rani, is a senior assistant working on a contract basis with the Tourism Department for the past 20 years, the police said, adding that she was transferred to Nellore six years ago. Her h u s b a n d wo rk s in Bengaluru. The accused was allegedly pulled up by Usha Rani’s husband Veeragandham for s p re a d i n g r umours. “Bhaskar Rao bore a grudge against Usha Rani since then,” the police said.

Request to put on mask infuriated manager

Around 11.25 am on June 27, when Bhaskar was talking to senior accountant Narasimha Rao, Usha Rani advised him to wear a mask. Infuriated, Bhaskar rushed to her, abused her verbally, and dragged her from her chair by her hair. As Usha Rani fell, he started punching her and then took a broken piece of a wooden chair and used it to hit her on the face and head. Other staff - Swarna Latha, Hymavathi, Narasimha Rao and Ravi - came to her rescue and took Bhaskar away.

“I only asked Bhaskar to wear a mask in the office. He argued with me and beat me with an arm of a chair in front of my colleagues. I reported the issue to senior officials in the department, but, they did not respond. I then lodged a complaint with the Dargamitta Police on Saturday itself,” said Usha Rani. Responding on the issue, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said, “Crimes against women are unacceptable. We condemn the incident and action has been taken against the accused. The Nellore police registered a case as soon as they got to know about the incident.”

Sawang added that the Disha police station in Nellore is investigating the case. AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, who rushed to Nellore on hearing about the incident, interacted with Usha Rani and promised her justice. Stating that the accused had already been arrested, she told the media that the Commission viewed the incident as a serious lapse on the part of officials, and said they directed the police to register cases under the Disha Act.

She further said the police were told to ensure the accused is punished in 21 days. APTDC MD C Pravin Kumar, said in a statement that Bhaskar was suspended immediately after Usha’s complaint was received. “Disciplinary proceedings are being contemplated, and as per orders from the Tourism Department, Bhaskar should not leave the HQ without permission.” TDP’s Nara Lokesh demanded that the government not just suspend Bhaskar but also take stern action against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hotel employee attacked Andhra woman attacked Andhra violence Nellore hotel employee
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp