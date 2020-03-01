Araku Utsav begins on a colourful note in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two-day Araku Utsav began on a colourful note at NTR grounds at Araku in the district on Saturday. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi, who inaugurated the festival, said the objective was to showcase the rich tribal culture and heritage.

At a time when the State government was according to top priority to the development of tribal areas, he said the tribals should be aware of development and welfare programmes being implemented by the government. Though several programmes were being implemented for their benefit, the tribals are unable to enjoy the benefits of the schemes due to lack of awareness, the minister said. The utsav was organised to give a big push to tourism development in the Vizag Agency. Eco-tourism routes connecting tourists spots and waterfalls would be introduced to promote tourism.

With the development of tourism, tribals will get more job opportunities. Paderu is nature’s gift and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to set up a medical college there. He said next year, the Utsav will be conducted on a large scale with the participation of over one lakh people. The Chief Minister would also attend the festival then, he said. He said 75 per cent of jobs in the Agency will be given to tribals only. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation managing director Praveen Kumar gave details of various to be taken up for tourism development in the region.