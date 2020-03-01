Home States Andhra Pradesh

Initiate steps to set up village courts, Andhra High Court tells government

When the petition came up for hearing on Saturday, the government pleader Chintala Suman told the court that the government issued orders for setting up of 42 Grama Nyayalayams in the State.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP High Court on Saturday opined that the government should take steps towards filling posts of Nyayadhikaris and setting up of court halls for Grama Nyayalayams (village courts) in the State. The State government had recently issued orders for setting up 42 Grama Nyayalayams at various parts. The High Court Bench of Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari and Justice N Jayasurya was hearing a petition filed by one Biksham of Avanigadda in Krishna district in 2018 on setting up of village courts. 

When the petition came up for hearing on Saturday, the government pleader Chintala Suman told the court that the government issued orders for setting up of 42 Grama Nyayalayams in the State. Responding to this, the Bench said the government’s role does not end with mere issuance of GO, but it should also fill the posts of Nyayadhikaris and provide court halls to fulfill the objectivity of the Grama Nyayalayams system.

The High Court observed that the advocates will be put to inconvenience if the courts are set up in far off places and suggested that the Grama Nyayalams should be set up in the existing courts, by allotting a court hall. It also asked the government to create additional posts to fill the posts of Nyayadhikaris instead of filling up the posts with the existing ones. Stating that the process (of filling posts and others) will take at least another year, the High Court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

