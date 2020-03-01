Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shell out more for petrol and diesel in Andhra Pradesh from today

An official explained that the government revised the taxes following a dip in revenue from petrol and diesel following the decline in crude oil prices in the international market.

Published: 01st March 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

petrol

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Saturday issued orders changing the rates of tax on petrol and diesel. As per the new rates, 31 per cent VAT and Rs 2.76 per litre will be charged on petrol and 22.25 per cent VAT and Rs 3.07 per litre will be charged on diesel. The revised tax will come into force from Sunday. In fact, the government revised the tax on petrol and diesel on January 30 this year. Then, the government had fixed VAT at 35.20 per cent and there was no additional amount of Rs 2. 

Likewise, it had fixed 27 per cent VAT for diesel. During the previous TDP rule, the government was charging 31 per cent tax and additional Rs 2 per litre of petrol and 22.25 VAT and additional Rs 2 per litre of diesel. The government on Saturday reduced VAT and imposed the additional amount of Rs 2.76 and Rs 3.07 per litre of petrol and diesel respectively. 

An official explained that the government revised the taxes following a dip in revenue from petrol and diesel following the decline in crude oil prices in the international market.  Meanwhile, the opposition parties flayed the government for increasing the prices of petrol and diesel. In a statement, senior TDP leader KE Krishna Murthy has demanded an apology from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for enhancing the fuel prices. Accusing the government of increasing the prices twice in a month, he said it will put an additional burden on common people. 

AP Lorry Owners Association general secretary YV Eswaraiah said that the government should focus on increasing the sale of petrol and diesel instead of increasing the tax. As the prices of petrol and diesel are more in AP compared to the neighbouring States, there was a decline in the sale. The government can generate more revenue by focusing on increasing the sale volume and reducing taxes, he observed.

TDP slams govt for second price hike in a month  
The opposition parties flayed the government for increasing the prices of petrol and diesel. In a statement, senior TDP leader KE Krishna Murthy has demanded an apology from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for hiking  the fuel prices 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
petrol prices Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh petrol price hike
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp