Shell out more for petrol and diesel in Andhra Pradesh from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday issued orders changing the rates of tax on petrol and diesel. As per the new rates, 31 per cent VAT and Rs 2.76 per litre will be charged on petrol and 22.25 per cent VAT and Rs 3.07 per litre will be charged on diesel. The revised tax will come into force from Sunday. In fact, the government revised the tax on petrol and diesel on January 30 this year. Then, the government had fixed VAT at 35.20 per cent and there was no additional amount of Rs 2.

Likewise, it had fixed 27 per cent VAT for diesel. During the previous TDP rule, the government was charging 31 per cent tax and additional Rs 2 per litre of petrol and 22.25 VAT and additional Rs 2 per litre of diesel. The government on Saturday reduced VAT and imposed the additional amount of Rs 2.76 and Rs 3.07 per litre of petrol and diesel respectively.

An official explained that the government revised the taxes following a dip in revenue from petrol and diesel following the decline in crude oil prices in the international market. Meanwhile, the opposition parties flayed the government for increasing the prices of petrol and diesel. In a statement, senior TDP leader KE Krishna Murthy has demanded an apology from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for enhancing the fuel prices. Accusing the government of increasing the prices twice in a month, he said it will put an additional burden on common people.

AP Lorry Owners Association general secretary YV Eswaraiah said that the government should focus on increasing the sale of petrol and diesel instead of increasing the tax. As the prices of petrol and diesel are more in AP compared to the neighbouring States, there was a decline in the sale. The government can generate more revenue by focusing on increasing the sale volume and reducing taxes, he observed.

TDP slams govt for second price hike in a month

The opposition parties flayed the government for increasing the prices of petrol and diesel. In a statement, senior TDP leader KE Krishna Murthy has demanded an apology from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for hiking the fuel prices

