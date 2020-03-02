Andhra Pradesh teacher booked for sexually harassing a Class 10 girl

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police have filed a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a school teacher for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student at Ponnur in Guntur district. According to Ponnur police, the girl from Bayyaram village of Krosuru mandal was studying in Class 10 in Zilla Parishad High School at Nidubrolu and residing at Social Welfare Hostel.

Science teacher Nizampatnam Veerabhadraiah was reportedly harassing the girl for the past few days, the police said.

The incident came to light on Saturday when other students saw the Class 10 student crying and informed about the incident to their elders.

Hostel warden Sushma, Ponnuru mandal education officer R Chandra and Sub-Inspector Mounika conducted an inquiry and submitted the report to District Education officer (DEO) Gangabhani.

District Education officer Gangabhani has placed Veerabhadraiah under suspension.