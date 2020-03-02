New Inter-State flight services  from Vizag, Vijayawada, Kadapa

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/KADAPA: Improving air connectivity from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kadapa, private airline operators have announced new flights to Bengaluru, Chennai and Belagavi.

Visakhapatnam will get at least two more daily flights to Bengaluru and Chennai from March 29.

Air Asia India, which already has two daily flights from Vizag to Bengaluru (leaving at 11.05 pm and 8.55 pm), is set to operate a third one between the two cities. It will leave Bengaluru at 4.35 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 6.10 am. On its return, it will leave Visakhapatnam at 6.40 am and reach Bengaluru at 8.05 am. This flight is aimed at catering to techies, who have been demanding such a service that lets them reach their offices in time for work in the morning.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has proposed to launch a night flight from Visakhapatnam to Chennai from March 29. It will leave Chennai at 9.25 pm and reach Vizag at 10.45 pm. On its return, it will leave at 11.15 pm and reach Chennai at 12.40 am. This service is expected to provide connectivity for late-night international flights from Chennai. SpiceJet announced its fight schedule between Bengaluru and Vijayawada, with SG 3741 leaving Bengaluru at 4.45 pm and reaching Vijayawada at 6.05 pm. SG 3742 will leave Vijayawada at 6.25 pm and reach Bengaluru at 7.45 pm. It will be operated from March 29 on six days a week barring Wednesdays.

TruJet Airways launched its flight service to Belgaum (Belagavi) in Karnataka from Kadapa on Sunday. Airport director P Shiva Prasad welcomed the 49 passengers who arrived in Kadapa on the flight from Belgaum around 11 am. The service is aimed at those who intend to visit Goa, he said. TruJet Airways is also awaiting permission to operate a flight to Bengaluru. Prasad added that with the new service to Belgaum, four flight services have been made available from Kadapa.

New flights

Vizag to Bengaluru: It will start at 4.35 am and reach Vizag at 6.10 am. On its return, it will leave Vizag at 6.40 am and reach Bengaluru at 8.05 am

Vizag to Chennai: It will leave Chennai at 9.25 pm and reach Vizag at 10.45 pm. On its return, it will leave at 11.15 pm and reach Chennai at 12.40 am

V’wada to Bengaluru: SG 3741 to leave Bengaluru at 4.45 pm and reach Vijayawada at 6.05 pm.

SG 3742 will leave Vijayawada at 6.25 pm and reach Bengaluru

at 7.45 pm