Home States Andhra Pradesh

New Inter-State flight services  from Vizag, Vijayawada, Kadapa

Improving air connectivity from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kadapa, private airline operators have announced new flights to Bengaluru, Chennai and Belagavi.

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

flight

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/KADAPA: Improving air connectivity from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kadapa, private airline operators have announced new flights to Bengaluru, Chennai and Belagavi.

Visakhapatnam will get at least two more daily flights to Bengaluru and Chennai from March 29.
Air Asia India, which already has two daily flights from Vizag to Bengaluru (leaving at 11.05 pm and 8.55 pm), is set to operate a third one between the two cities. It will leave Bengaluru at 4.35 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 6.10 am. On its return, it will leave Visakhapatnam at 6.40 am and reach Bengaluru at 8.05 am. This flight is aimed at catering to techies, who have been demanding such a service that lets them reach their offices in time for work in the morning.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has proposed to launch a night flight from Visakhapatnam to Chennai from March 29. It will leave Chennai at 9.25 pm and reach Vizag at 10.45 pm. On its return, it will leave at 11.15 pm and reach Chennai at 12.40 am. This service is expected to provide connectivity for late-night international flights from Chennai. SpiceJet announced its fight schedule between Bengaluru and Vijayawada, with SG 3741 leaving Bengaluru at 4.45 pm and reaching Vijayawada at 6.05 pm. SG 3742 will leave Vijayawada at 6.25 pm and reach Bengaluru at 7.45 pm. It will be operated from March 29 on six days a week barring Wednesdays.

TruJet Airways launched its flight service to Belgaum (Belagavi) in Karnataka from Kadapa on Sunday. Airport director P Shiva Prasad welcomed the 49 passengers who arrived in Kadapa on the flight from Belgaum around 11 am. The service is aimed at those who intend to visit Goa, he said. TruJet Airways is also awaiting permission to operate a flight to Bengaluru. Prasad added that with the new service to Belgaum, four flight services have been made available from Kadapa.

New flights
Vizag to Bengaluru: It will start at 4.35 am and reach Vizag at 6.10 am. On its return, it will leave Vizag at 6.40 am and reach Bengaluru at 8.05 am
Vizag to Chennai: It will leave Chennai at 9.25 pm and reach Vizag at 10.45 pm. On its return, it will leave at 11.15 pm and reach Chennai at 12.40 am
V’wada to Bengaluru: SG 3741 to leave Bengaluru at 4.45 pm and reach Vijayawada at 6.05 pm.
SG 3742 will leave Vijayawada at 6.25 pm and reach Bengaluru
at 7.45 pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ANdhra Pradesh inter-state flight
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp