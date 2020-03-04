TikTok helps Andhra runaway man reunite with family after six years

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The TikTok app, which might have earned its users a fair amount of ridicule for their often hilarious shenanigans, helped a runaway man reunite with his family, six years after he fled his house over family disputes.

The reunion of Annapuri Pullaiah with his family has become possible due to a video shared by his son Venkata Narasimhulu on TikTok App four months ago seeking the help of users to find the whereabouts of his father.

A few days ago Pullaiah saw the TikTok video and secured the mobile number of his son with the help of social media. He is now working in a cloth manufacturing unit near Gandhi Dam area in Gujarat. Wasting no time, his sons Narasimhulu and Uday Shankar set out to Gujarat to meet their father.

After spending two days with him, they returned to Nandyal on Tuesday night, after a 30-hour-long journey.

Speaking to TNIE, Narasimhulu said, “My father Pullaiah used to run a shoe mending shop in Nandyal. We searched for him everywhere and even lodged a police complaint.”

“We visited many temples and prayed to all gods seeking divine intervention. We are happy to be reunited with him,” he added.

Working in Gujarat

