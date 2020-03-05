Home States Andhra Pradesh

App launched in Andhra Pradesh for real-time monitoring of irrigation projects

To monitor the progress of execution of various irrigation projects, especially Polavaram project, in the State, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar launched a mobile app and website on Wednesday.

Published: 05th March 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram project

Polavaram project (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To monitor the progress of execution of various irrigation projects, especially Polavaram project, in the State, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar launched a mobile app and website on Wednesday. He noted that the State government has already prepared an action plan to complete works of major projects in the next 24 months.

Speaking after unveiling the app and website at the Secretariat, the minister said that the real-time monitoring system was developed as per the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Our action plan has been synced with the app to complete the works in stipulated time. This will enable easy monitoring of the progress of the priority projects activity-wise on a daily basis,” he said.

The app will also have the rehabilitation and resettlement status of Polavaram project. Representatives of the developer, Vassar Labs, added that the R and R data would be shortly integrated with the app.

Anil Kumar said that the app, Uni-APP One Department One App, would also provide data pertaining to reservoirs — inflows, outflows, storage levels — and over 38,000 minor irrigation tanks. The data related to all canals in the State has been integrated with it.

He noted that the app could be accessed by anybody to know the real-time status of the works being done. Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das, Engineer-in-Chief C Narayana Reddy and others were also present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polavaram project Polavaram project tracking app Andhra irrigation project checking app
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp