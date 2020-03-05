App launched in Andhra Pradesh for real-time monitoring of irrigation projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To monitor the progress of execution of various irrigation projects, especially Polavaram project, in the State, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar launched a mobile app and website on Wednesday. He noted that the State government has already prepared an action plan to complete works of major projects in the next 24 months.

Speaking after unveiling the app and website at the Secretariat, the minister said that the real-time monitoring system was developed as per the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Our action plan has been synced with the app to complete the works in stipulated time. This will enable easy monitoring of the progress of the priority projects activity-wise on a daily basis,” he said.

The app will also have the rehabilitation and resettlement status of Polavaram project. Representatives of the developer, Vassar Labs, added that the R and R data would be shortly integrated with the app.

Anil Kumar said that the app, Uni-APP One Department One App, would also provide data pertaining to reservoirs — inflows, outflows, storage levels — and over 38,000 minor irrigation tanks. The data related to all canals in the State has been integrated with it.

He noted that the app could be accessed by anybody to know the real-time status of the works being done. Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das, Engineer-in-Chief C Narayana Reddy and others were also present on the occasion.