Cabinet fixes 2,200 acres of land for Bhogapuram airport project

The airport was initially proposed to be on 5,311 acres in and around Bhogapuram, including 1,673 acres of government land.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) gave its technical approval to the project  in June, 2015.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The proposed greenfield international airport project at Bhogapuram got a fresh impetus with the State cabinet reducing the chunk of land awarded to GMR Airports Limited for the construction of the airport under PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode. The tender for the airport was finalised during the previous TDP regime.

As per the agreement, the total area of 2,703 acres, including 700 acres of commercial purpose was awarded to GMR Airports Limited. However, the government decided to take back 500 acres of commercial land and keep it under its control and limited it to 2,200 acres only.

The airport was initially proposed to be on 5,311 acres in and around Bhogapuram, including 1,673 acres of government land. The  Bhogapuram International Airport Company Limited (BIACL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) owned by the government , was set up in May 2015.

The proposal for setting up a greenfield airport was mooted during the Congress regime in 2013. Then alternative sites at Atchuthapuram, S Rayavaram and Bheemili were also considered.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) gave its technical approval to the project  in June, 2015. The district collector issued a preliminary notification to construct the airport at Bhogapuram in Viziangaram district by acquiring about 5,311 acres.

Later, a final notification was issued to acquire 2,700 acres. Environment clearance was given for the project in 2017.

Bhogapuram Bhogapuram airport project
