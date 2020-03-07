BJP issues show-cause notice to Sanchaita Gajapati Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kicking up a political controversy, two days after Sanchaita Gajapati Raju took oath as the chairperson and hereditary trustee of Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple, Simhachalam, the State BJP unit has sent a show cause notice to her seeking an explanation as to how she took up the responsibility. Top state leaders said that a decision on recommending her suspension from the party would be taken after receiving a response from Sanchaita. “We have sent a notice asking her to explain her actions.

Since she is the national executive member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, we have also sent a report to national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh regarding the development. We will take a decision on what recommendation to be made regarding her being in the party after we get her response,” a senior leader in the state unit explained. It may be recalled that Sanchaita swore in as the chairperson of Simhachalam temple and MANSAS trust board on Wednesday, a day after the state government issued an order on Tuesday night. For the record, the temple’s trust board was constituted on February 2.

The swearing-in ceremony was also scheduled on February 29, but was cancelled at the last minute. An invitation for the swearing- in ceremony was also reportedly sent to Ashok Gajapati Raju as he was the chairman. Ashok Gajapati Raju has been holding the positions since his brother Ananda Gajapati Raju’s demise. However, the government issued another order on March 3 appointing Sanchaita as the chairperson. After taking charge, Sanchaita, daughter of late Pusapati Ananda Gajapati Raju, thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for reposing faith in her. Earlier in the day, BJP MLC from Visakhapatnam PVN Madhav criticised the YSRC government for appointing Sanchaita by unceremoniously removing Ashok Gajapati Raju. He alleged that the government issued a late-night order secretly and that Sanchaita did not intimate the party of her appointment.

“The hasty manner in which the entire episode unfolded is suspicious. Sanchaita immediately took charge and even spoke in favour of the State government. We have written to our central leadership for her to be suspended from the party. The BJP has no role whatsoever in her appointment,” he claimed. However, party sources later confirmed that they submitted a report to the central leadership and served a show cause notice on Sanchaita.