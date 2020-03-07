I don’t need anyone’s help: Chairperson of MANSAS Trust Sanchaita Gajapati Raju

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

Chairperson of MANSAS Trust and the Simhachalam Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Trust Board Sanchaita Gajapati Raju tells G Janardhana Rao how she has become the first woman to hold the positions

Why did you join politics?

After becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in his famous I-Day speech talked about Swachh Bharat and also mentioned another thing that touched me personally. It was ‘Betiyonko nahi beta ko seekho’ (don’t tell girls how to dress and where to go. Teach boys to respect women). Politics gives courage to work for development. I believe it is not possible to bring in reforms in development sectors without political capital. The PM, with such a huge mandate, was talking about cleanliness and women power. That’s why I joined BJP. I was media spokesperson of the BJP’s Delhi unit and executive member of the Andhra unit of the ABVP. I didn’t choose politics for business or power. During my grandfather’s period, all people in politics gave up their property and lives and contributed their heart and soul. They fought for the country’s freedom, the fruits of which we now enjoy. People should participate in political projects and contribute what they can. I got an opportunity and am excited.

How did you get the chance to head MANSAS?

As the eldest legal heir of my father, it was due to me as per the law. MANSAS is a family society started by my grandfather PVG Raju. When he passed away, my father became the chairman as he was the eldest legal heir. As my sister passed away, I am now the eldest legal heir. When my father passed away, I was emotional and did not make any representation. I don’t want to go into the details of what happened then. Now, I made a representation to the government as I wanted to stake claim. I am grateful to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving me this opportunity. Gender justice is something the government really believes in. I got the opportunity and my goal is to continue the legacy of my grandfather. I don’t have a palace or a car. I use Uber to travel. This is the first time a woman has been appointed chairperson, and that too, just before International Women’s Day (March 8). It will be a challenging task and I am up for it. I am looking for a cooperative way of functioning by taking everyone along.

What do you say about the ‘conspiracy’ theory to destabilise MANSAS?

What is there to create a conspiracy about? The MANSAS board has two members of the family, including Aditi, the daughter of Ashok Gajapati Raju. The other trustees include leading educationist Arun Kapoor, who set up Doon School. He has an impeccable record in public service. There is a legal luminary. I am sure the board will maintain the integrity of MANSAS and strengthen the institution. We will work for the betterment of people, which is what the trust was set up for.

How do you feel about heading the Simhachalam board?

I feel I got the opportunity due to the blessings of God and my grandfather. I will ensure all members of the trust work as a team. We will strive to protect the interests of the temple and its property. I will look into the pancha gramala issue during the board meeting and take stock of other issues. I will not take any unilateral decisions and listen to everyone. Priority will be given to improving facilities for devotees.

It is alleged that you could be somebody’s proxy?

No. This is the land of nari shakti. I am no proxy and I went to submit my representation to the government to stake claim all alone. I don’t need anyone’s help. I am happy to be the first woman chairperson of the Simhachalam board. Neither my gender nor age is a constraint, and in the 21st Century everyone should embrace change. I respect and adhere to the traditions and customs of the temple. I thank the Chief Minister, Endowments Minister and MP Vijaya Sai Reddy for giving me this opportunity.

Who is your prime inspiration?

My first inspiration was my grandfather PVG Raju. He, however, never told anyone what to do, and led his life showing others the way. He worked as a custodian of the public and wanted to empower women through education. That’s why he set up educational institutes for women in Vizianagaram. All sections of society, especially women, should get their due. My grandfather is my icon and I have no words to describe what he did for society. My mother was my guru. She taught me to take decisions on my own and to stand on my own feet.

How MANSAS was set up

The Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science, popularly known as MANSAS, was formed on November 12, 1958 by the last Maharaja of Vizianagaram PVG Raju by donating vast tracts of land in memory of his father Maharaja Alak Narayan Gajapati Raju to promote education and continue administering educational institutions that were under the patronage of the family. The trust was set up with 13,000 acres and other properties to provide financial support to educational institutions under MANSAS. Anand Gajapati Raju and Ashok Gajapati Raju were founding members of the trust board. After the demise of PVG Raju in 1994, Ananda Gajapati Raju became the chairman of the trust. Ashok Gajapati Raju took up chairmanship in 2016 after the demise of Anand Gajapati Raju. GO MS No 74 was issued on March 3 appointing Sanchaita as chairperson of the MANSAS Trust. The trust runs 12 educational institutions, providing classes from KG to PG, including engineering, pharmacy, law and management courses.