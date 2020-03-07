Mekapati Goutham Reddy hardsells Andhra in New Delhi, meets envoys of Russia, Singapore, Saudi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy held talks with the ambassadors of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corporations Hans Dannenberg, who is the chief coordinator for the 159 Embassies in New Delhi.

This first-of-its-kind internal interface meet was hosted at the residence of Peter T Hassan, Advisor to Chief Minister for investment promotion and external affairs, in Delhi. The minister discussed the possibilities of Russian companies setting up bases in Andhra Pradesh, and the proposal elicited a positive response from the Ambassador. He also welcomed the Saudi Ambassador and the Singapore High Commissioner to make AP as their destination for investments.

Recalling the recent visit of AP delegation to Saudi, the Saudi Ambassador welcomed a larger official delegation, led by the Chief Minister, and said his proposal should be evaluated as there was so much scope for strong business ties and investments from Saudi Arabia into AP. The Ambassador assured of all assistance, including appointments with the royals, key ministers, chiefs of companies like Aramco and others.

Singapore related issues were discussed with the High Commissioner too. Goutham Reddy in his deliberations emphasised on the steady growth and development of the State and invited the heads of mission to visit the State. He also announced that a new industrial policy was underway and that would surely encourage investments through established incentives.

Chief Secretary chairs SIPC meet

The State Investment Promotion Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney in the Secretariat on Friday. It discussed the incentives to be given for those coming forward to invest in the State as per the new industrial policy. The meeting reviewed the proposals that came from several companies. Special Chief Secretaries D Sambasiva Rao was present.