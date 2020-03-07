Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mekapati Goutham Reddy hardsells Andhra in New Delhi, meets envoys of Russia, Singapore, Saudi

The Ambassador assured of all assistance, including appointments with the royals, key ministers, chiefs of companies like Aramco and others.

Published: 07th March 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Peter T Hassan with Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Dr Saud Mohammad Alsati and Bhupendra Chaubey on Friday

Peter T Hassan with Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Dr Saud Mohammad Alsati and Bhupendra Chaubey on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy held talks with the ambassadors of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corporations Hans Dannenberg, who is the chief coordinator for the 159 Embassies in New Delhi.

This first-of-its-kind internal interface meet was hosted at the residence of Peter T Hassan, Advisor to Chief Minister for investment promotion and external affairs, in Delhi. The minister discussed the possibilities of Russian companies setting up bases in Andhra Pradesh, and the proposal elicited a positive response from the Ambassador. He also welcomed the Saudi Ambassador and the Singapore High Commissioner to make AP as their destination for investments.

Recalling the recent visit of AP delegation to Saudi, the Saudi Ambassador welcomed a larger official delegation, led by the Chief Minister, and said his proposal should be evaluated as there was so much scope for strong business ties and investments from Saudi Arabia into AP. The Ambassador assured of all assistance, including appointments with the royals, key ministers, chiefs of companies like Aramco and others.

Singapore related issues were discussed with the High Commissioner too. Goutham Reddy in his deliberations emphasised on the steady growth and development of the State and invited the heads of mission to visit the State. He also announced that a new industrial policy was underway and that would surely encourage investments through established incentives.

Chief Secretary chairs SIPC meet
The State Investment Promotion Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney in the Secretariat on Friday. It discussed the incentives to be given for those coming forward to invest in the State as per the new industrial policy. The meeting reviewed the proposals that came from several companies. Special Chief Secretaries D Sambasiva Rao was present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mekapati Goutham Reddy
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp