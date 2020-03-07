Home States Andhra Pradesh

Model code of conduct may halt Andhra Pradesh government's housing for poor scheme

As per the MCC released by the State Election Commission on Saturday, 'processing of beneficiary-oriented schemes, even if ongoing, should be stopped till completion of the elections.'

Published: 07th March 2020 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The model code of conduct for polls to rural and urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh may halt the YSR Congress government's ambitious 'Pedalandariki Illu' programme, under which 26.6 lakh house sites are proposed to be distributed on Telugu New Year Day on March 25.

As the election process will continue till the end of the month, the model code will be in force till then.

As per the MCC released by the State Election Commission on Saturday, "processing of beneficiary-oriented schemes, even if ongoing, should be stopped till completion of the elections."

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh local body polls likely on March 21, 24, 27

"Any scheme that can influence the voters cannot be implemented as per the MCC," State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said, when asked about the 'Pedalandariki Illu' (housing for the poor) programme.

He, however, said it was for the district Collectors to interpret if the scheme came under the model code and take appropriate action.

The state government announced the house site distribution programme several months ago but the civic polls have now come in the way.

Though polling for mandal and zilla parishads and also urban local bodies will be complete before March 25, elections to over 12,000-gram panchayats will still be due as they are scheduled to be held on the March 27and 29.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy originally planned to launch the programme in East Godavari district but it is unlikely to happen now.

"Since the programme has been announced much earlier, we will request the SEC to grant permission," state Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said.

Another minister, however, maintained that the MCC would not apply to the house sites scheme as it was conceived long ago.

"Identification of beneficiaries and draw of lots has also been completed across the state, so it can't be treated as a new scheme and we can go ahead with it," he pointed out.

Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh housing scheme Model code of conduct
