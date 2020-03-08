'NIGHA' app launched to curb poll irregularities in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched the NIGHA App through which citizens can lodge complaints against leaders who are resorting to Model Code of Conduct violations.

Jagan, who earlier warned that candidates found distributing cash or liquor to influence voters will not be spared, launched the NIGHA App at his camp office aimed at curbing the use of money and alcohol in the upcoming local body elections.

The app was developed by the Panchayat Raj department, in a bid to crackdown on electoral malpractices. Through the app, common citizens can lodge complaints on poll malpractices from any part of the State. Officials said any citizen can download the NIGHA App in their smart phones. "The photos and videos of distribution of money and alcohol and any other activity that violates Model Code of Conduct can be uploaded through this app," officials said.

The complaints registered through this app will be routed automatically to the Central Control Room and the information will be shared with the officials concerned, who will take stringent action against the persons responsible for the violations.

Officials said the app was launched in addition to the measures taken up by State Election Commission and police department to curb malpractices in the local body elections.

The State government had earlier brought an ordinance to make amendments to the AP Panchayat Raj Act to act stringently against flow of money and liquor in elections. Irrespective of the party affiliation, the candidates who violate the MCC will have to face imprisonment of two to three years and disqualification.

Special Secretary to Chief Minister PV Ramesh, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and Commissioner Girija Shankar were present during the launch.

How it works

Any citizen can download NIGHA App in their smart phones

It will enable people to alert polling staff and police on distribution of liquor and money in the local polls Violations of other nature could also be reported through the app

Photos and videos of distribution of money and alcohol and any other activity that violates Model Code of Conduct can be uploaded by this app

Complaints registered through the app will be routed automatically to Central Control Room and information will be shared with the officials concerned, who will take stringent action

Rs 144.22 crore cleared

The State government cleared dues to the tune of Rs 144.22 crore to 750 network hospitals under the Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

In a release issue on Saturday, Dr YSR Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust CEO Dr A Mallikarjuna said the government cleared Rs 361 crore to network hospitals on February 5 and Rs 144.22 crore on March 6