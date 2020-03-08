Re-tendering of Polavaram project done as per norms: Ministry of Jal Shakti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) that all the decisions regarding the re-tendering of Polavaram project were done in accordance with provisions after obtaining approval of the competent authority.

The ministry further apprised the PMO that the vigilance and enforcement department were looking into alleged deviations and that further action would be taken as per procedure once the report is submitted.

The ministry sent the report after the PMO referred a letter written by environmentalist and activist Pentapati Pulla Rao alleging large scale irregularities and corruption in the execution of Polavaram project. In the letter dated March 5 sent to the PMO, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry noted that the old contractor was terminated due to slow progress and that works were entrusted to new agencies.

It also noted that, "With regard to contractual issues, the State government informed that there were no procedural or codal violations. All decisions have been taken after obtaining the approval of competent authority. Any deviations in work or measurement book recording are being examined by the vigilance and enforcement department. Once the report is submitted, further actions would be taken as per due procedure and vigilance code."

It added that contracts of the project were under the purview of Andhra Pradesh government, which is executing the project. The Union ministry also informed the PMO that the cost escalation was mainly due to increase in land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, increase in work quantities and other reasons.

It further detailed the compensation being given to the displaced families and also stated that the issues with neighbouring states were being addressed.