Home States Andhra Pradesh

Re-tendering of Polavaram project done as per norms: Ministry of Jal Shakti

The ministry sent the report after the PMO referred a letter written by environmentalist Pentapati Pulla Rao alleging large scale irregularities and corruption in the execution of the project.

Published: 08th March 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Downstream dewatering works under progress at Polavaram site in West Godavari district.

Downstream dewatering works under progress at Polavaram site in West Godavari district. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Ministry of Jal Shakti has informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) that all the decisions regarding the re-tendering of Polavaram project were done in accordance with provisions after obtaining approval of the competent authority. 

The ministry further apprised the PMO that the vigilance and enforcement department were looking into alleged deviations and that further action would be taken as per procedure once the report is submitted.

The ministry sent the report after the PMO referred a letter written by environmentalist and activist Pentapati Pulla Rao alleging large scale irregularities and corruption in the execution of Polavaram project. In the letter dated March 5 sent to the PMO, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry noted that the old contractor was terminated due to slow progress and that works were entrusted to new agencies. 

It also noted that, "With regard to contractual issues, the State government informed that there were no procedural or codal violations. All decisions have been taken after obtaining the approval of competent authority. Any deviations in work or measurement book recording are being examined by the vigilance and enforcement department. Once the report is submitted, further actions would be taken as per due procedure and vigilance code." 

It added that contracts of the project were under the purview of Andhra Pradesh government, which is executing the project. The Union ministry also informed the PMO that the cost escalation was mainly due to increase in land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, increase in work quantities and other reasons.

It further detailed the compensation being given to the displaced families and also stated that the issues with neighbouring states were being addressed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Jal Shakti Prime Ministers Office Polavaram Project Polavaram project change Polavaram project tender
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp