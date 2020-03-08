Will check illegal liquor transportation: Andhra Pradesh enforcement director Vineet Brijlal

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Newly-appointed enforcement director Vineet Brijlal has said that his department would coordinate with the police to check illegal transportation of liquor in the State.

In a review meeting with enforcement officers, DIGs (L&O) SV Rajasekhara Babu and PHD Ramakrishna in Guntur on Saturday, Brijlal asked the officials to control the illegal transportation of non-duty paid liquor and sand with the support of mining and police departments.

He directed the officials concerned to conduct surprise checks as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On the occasion, the DIGs said the App launched by the government for vigilance of sand management should be downloaded by every officer of the departments concerned.

They said that many used one bill to transport sand more than once, and the use of fake bills was also prevalant. Prohibition and Excise commissioner K Srinivas, assistant commissioner KL Bhaskar, OSD KU Nageswara Rao also took part in the meeting.