Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress announces 34 per cent seats for BCs in Andhra Pradesh municipal polls

The party said that giving 10 per cent more seats than the 24 per cent quota will undo the 'injustice done by TDP, who created hurdles to government's plan'.

Published: 08th March 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that it will render justice to the Backward Classes, the YSR Congress on Saturday announced that it would give 10 per cent more seats to the BCs in the local body elections than the 24 per cent reservation.

The ruling party stated that giving 10 per cent more seats than the allocated quota will undo the “injustice done by the TDP, which created hurdles to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s decision to extend 34 per cent reservation to BCs.”

YSRC leaders MLC Janga Krishnamurthy and MLA Jogi Ramesh -  both hailing from the backward communities - on Saturday, said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken a decision to allot 34 per cent quota to BCs in the local body elections.

It may be recalled that the YSR Congress government had issued a GO providing 58.95 per cent reservation in the local bodies. However, following a petition filed by an alleged supporter of the TDP, the High Court struck down the GO saying that the reservations cannot exceed 50 per cent as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

'We will give B Forms for BC candidates to contest the elections in general category seats also,’’ Krishna Murthy said. Speaking to reporters in Tirupati, senior YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said though the TDP tried to deny the BCs their due share, the YSRC will ensure that they get justice. “We will give more seats to the BCs," he maintained.

Reacting to the call given by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to the people to defeat the YSRC, Jogi Ramesh asked as to why the people will not vote the YSRC. 

"The nine-month Jagan government has been working for the development of almost all the sections. Farmers were given financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa, mothers were given Amma Vodi financial assistance for sending their children to school, SCs, STs, BCs and women were given 50 per cent reservation in nominated posts. After all these development and welfare initiatives, will the people vote against the YSRC heeding to Naidu’s call?" Ramesh added.

Ramesh sought to know. Ramesh said people will teach a befitting lesson to the TDP in the local body elections.

Ramakrishna Reddy said they were ready to accept Naidu’s challenge that the elections are a referendum on the performance of the YSRC government, if the TDP fights the elections on the plank of continuing Amaravati as the State capital.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said people would teach a lesson to Naidu in the coming 20 days. “People will not only vote for us seeing our performance in the past nine months, but also to make us work for the development of the State in the next four years,’’ Goutham Reddy said.

‘Ready to accept Naidu challenge if you seek votes on Amaravati’

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said they were ready to accept Naidu’s challenge that the elections are referendum on the performance of the YSRC government, if the TDP fights the elections on the plank of continuing Amaravati as the State capital. Ramakrishna Reddy said they would take the government’s welfare schemes to the people and seek votes and get the mandate

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Congress Andhra Pradesh BCs Backward Class Andhra Pradesh municipal polls Jogi Ramesh Janga Krishnamurthy
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp