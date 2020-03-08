YSR Congress announces 34 per cent seats for BCs in Andhra Pradesh municipal polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that it will render justice to the Backward Classes, the YSR Congress on Saturday announced that it would give 10 per cent more seats to the BCs in the local body elections than the 24 per cent reservation.

The ruling party stated that giving 10 per cent more seats than the allocated quota will undo the “injustice done by the TDP, which created hurdles to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s decision to extend 34 per cent reservation to BCs.”

YSRC leaders MLC Janga Krishnamurthy and MLA Jogi Ramesh - both hailing from the backward communities - on Saturday, said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken a decision to allot 34 per cent quota to BCs in the local body elections.

It may be recalled that the YSR Congress government had issued a GO providing 58.95 per cent reservation in the local bodies. However, following a petition filed by an alleged supporter of the TDP, the High Court struck down the GO saying that the reservations cannot exceed 50 per cent as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

'We will give B Forms for BC candidates to contest the elections in general category seats also,’’ Krishna Murthy said. Speaking to reporters in Tirupati, senior YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said though the TDP tried to deny the BCs their due share, the YSRC will ensure that they get justice. “We will give more seats to the BCs," he maintained.

Reacting to the call given by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to the people to defeat the YSRC, Jogi Ramesh asked as to why the people will not vote the YSRC.

"The nine-month Jagan government has been working for the development of almost all the sections. Farmers were given financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa, mothers were given Amma Vodi financial assistance for sending their children to school, SCs, STs, BCs and women were given 50 per cent reservation in nominated posts. After all these development and welfare initiatives, will the people vote against the YSRC heeding to Naidu’s call?" Ramesh added.

Ramesh sought to know. Ramesh said people will teach a befitting lesson to the TDP in the local body elections.

Ramakrishna Reddy said they were ready to accept Naidu’s challenge that the elections are a referendum on the performance of the YSRC government, if the TDP fights the elections on the plank of continuing Amaravati as the State capital.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said people would teach a lesson to Naidu in the coming 20 days. “People will not only vote for us seeing our performance in the past nine months, but also to make us work for the development of the State in the next four years,’’ Goutham Reddy said.

‘Ready to accept Naidu challenge if you seek votes on Amaravati’

