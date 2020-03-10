Home States Andhra Pradesh

CBI probe into ‘illegal’ detention of three men begins

10-member CBI team questions CCS circle inspector, collects evidences related to case

Published: 10th March 2020 10:17 AM

CBI Headquarters.

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s directives, a team of 10 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers reached Guntur and began probe into the alleged illegal confinement of three persons by the district police.

The team questioned Central Crime Station (CCS) circle inspector Venkat Rao for more than two hours. High Court advocate Maguluri Hari Babu said the CBI officers collected evidences related to the case from the residence of the missing person’s relatives at SVN Colony of Guntur.

After finishing their investigation, the CBI team would be submitting its report to the court. A CBI probe into the case was ordered by the bench of Justice Rakesh

Kumar and Justice D Ramesh after the police differed with a report by a principal senior judge who had looked into the alleged illegal confinement and disappearance of Nalabolu Adinarayana, Rayudu Srinivasa Rao and Tumati Srinivasa Rao from their respective residences in Guntur. A missing case was registered, following the complaint by the relatives, on October 14, 2019.

Their relatives filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court on October 30 seeking its intervention to get the police to produce the missing persons in court.

The Principal Secretary (home department), Guntur Urban SP, and Guntur CCS DSP were made respondents, while CCS Circle Inspector Venkat Rao was also made a respondent in his personal capacity. The court asked the police to submit a report on the petition.

Meanwhile, the trio were produced before the court on October 31 by the Chebrolu police in a cricket betting case. They told the court that they were in police custody since October 14.

Habeas corpus filed on Oct 30
A missing case was registered, following the complaint by the relatives, on October 14, 2019. Their relatives filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court on October 30 seeking its intervention

