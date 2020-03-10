Elections to be held in 12 of 15 municipal corporations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar has released the notification for the conduct of the municipal elections. Election will be held for 12 of 15 municipal corporations in the State. Cases with the remaining three is in sub-judice. Similarly, out of the total 104 municipalities, elections will be held for 75.

Ramesh Kumar said direct elections will be held for the ward members in 75 municipalities / nagar panchayats and 12 municipal corporations on March 23 and the counting of votes will be held on March 27. He said that elections could not be conducted for the three municipal corporations in Srikakulam, Rajahmundry and Nellore and 29 municipalities / nagar panchayats because of court cases, merger of gram panchayats and other reasons.

Local elections

12 - municipal corporations to go to polls

671 - wards

12 - Reserved for STs

77 - Reserved for SCs

222 - Reserved for BCs

193 - Reserved for Women (General)

167 - Unreserved

75 - Municipalities/ nagar panchayats to go to polls