Guntur district getting ready for polls

Meanwhile, the State government has announced reserved seats for civic polls in the district.

GUNTUR: Guntur district officials were making arrangements for nominations for civic body elections on March 11.Commissioners of municipalities and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) directed officials concerned to procure required resources for nomination process.

GMC commissioner C Anuradha directed the returning officers to check stamps, covers and other required material for elections. She asked the officials to give proper training for postal ballots and service votes.
Bapatla, Tenali and Sattenapalli municipalities chairperson seats are reserved for women from general category. Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet and Piduguralla seats are reserved for general category, while Vinukonda and Macherla are reserved for women from BC category. Repalle for women from ST category and, Ponnuru and Tadepalli for SC category.

However, elections to Narasaraopet, Ponnuru, Bapatla, Tadepalli and Mangalagiri municipalities were postponed due to filling of cases against the merger of villages with the municipalities.

Police dept establishes special cell for election
Ongole: Ahead of the local body polls, police department has established an election special cell at district police headquarters headed by Central Crime Station DSP along with one circle inspector, five sub-inspectors and 15 other staff

