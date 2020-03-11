Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leaders claim they were attacked by YSRC workers, Jagan's party denies charge

The vehicles carrying TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna, former MLA Bonda Uma and their personal staff were allegedly chased and attacked with sticks and stones.

Published: 11th March 2020 03:59 PM

TDP leaders attacked allegedly by YSRC workers. (Photo | Screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tense situation prevailed in Macherla of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday after the convoy of TDP leaders came under attack allegedly by YSRC activists.

The vehicles carrying TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna, former MLA Bonda Uma and their personal staff were chased and attacked with sticks and stones. The leaders and a lawyer who was travelling with them were injured during the incident. 

The YSRC, on the other hand, alleged that the TDP leaders visited Macherla to create law and order problem ahead of the local bodies elections.

The TDP leaders along with some advocates were on their way to Macherla to meet the party activists injured in a clash with alleged YSRC supporters during the nominations for local bodies elections on Tuesday. They were heading to Macherla police station when their vehicles were chased on two-wheelers and SUVs by the activists.

The TDP leaders' convoy was intercepted on the Macherla main road and attacked. Sensing that the situation might worsen, the driver accelerated and sped away. TDP leaders Uma and Venkanna alleged that the YSRC supporters chased them for nearly 25 kilometres and their vehicles came under attack at several places. The vehicle carrying the advocate sped towards neighbouring Telangana, they said.

Uma said Gurajala DSP Srihari Babu and his men tried to come to their rescue at Gurajala but they too came under attack. The policemen too suffered injuries. 

The TDP leaders later reached the Durgi police station in the cops' vehicles.

Though the TDP leaders claimed that the vehicle in which they were travelling in was attacked, police said they are yet to ascertain if they were in the vehicle or not.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, during a media conference played the vidoes of the attack, also spoke with Uma and Venkanna, who narrated the manner in which the attack was carried out. Naidu also spoke with Kishore, the injuired advocate who suffered a head injury.

Naidu condemned the attack and said the police failed to protect the leaders even as prior information was given about their visit to the sensitive Palnadu region in the district.

YSRC Macherla MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP leaders came in 10 vehicles along with 'goondas' to create unrest in the area. The vehicles were driven at a high speed in the lanes and bylanes of the busy Macherla town which was questioned by the locals. This led to an argument after which the locals attacked the TDP leaders, Reddy claimed.

