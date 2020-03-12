STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reports its first COVID-19 case after Italy returnee tests positive

All the five contacts of the student have been identified and were brought under hospital quarantine as per protocol.

Published: 12th March 2020 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus scare

The patient tested positive for COVID-19 has returned to Nellore from Italy, where he was pursuing MS. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE/VISAKHAPATNAM: A post-graduate student, who returned from Italy to Nellore recently tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. It is the first case of coronavirus reported in Andhra Pradesh.

Confirming it, the Department of Health in a press release said that youth has been kept in the isolation ward at Nellore Government General Hospital. The patient is stable and all his vitals are normal. He has recovered from symptoms, is keeping good health and will be discharged after completion of 14 days when the retesting of the sample will take place, the release said.

Meanwhile, all the five contacts of the student have been identified and were brought under hospital quarantine as per protocol.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS INDIA UPDATES HERE

The patient tested positive for COVID-19 has returned to Nellore from Italy, where he was pursuing MS. As he had developed a dry cough and other symptoms of coronavirus after his return from Italy, first he got admitted himself to a private hospital and later was shifted to an isolation ward in Nellore GGH on March 9.

His samples were sent to Virology Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), which confirmed that samples tested positive, after receiving the reports from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

On the other hand, two suspected cases of COVID-19 were admitted to isolation ward at Chest Hospital in Visakhapatnam. While one of them has come from Italy, the other one recently visited Singapore.

The first person from Sarada colony at Anakapalle was studying in Italy and came back following the outbreak of coronavirus.  He had no symptoms on his arrival during the screening test at the airport. However, he developed a cough on Wednesday and approached Anakapalle NTR Hospital and after initial treatment was shifted to Chest Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The other person also did not have any symptoms during screening at the airport, but he developed dry cough later. He too had approached Ananakapalle Hospital and was later shifted to Chest Hospital.

Meanwhile, GVMC Health personnel led by CMOH visited Sarada Colony and cleaned the surroundings of the house of Italy returnee with bleaching powder and inquired about the health condition of his relatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh first coronavirus case Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 case student from Italy
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp