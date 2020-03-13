All India Lawyers’ Union to organize students’ law convention on Sunday in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU) will organise a State level Law Students’ Convention at the Guntur Bar Association hall on Sunday.The AILU student wing and AP State executive members Sk Syed Babu, B Saleem and M Chandrasekhar are making arrangements for the successful conduct of the convention.

AILU general secretary and Supreme Court advocate PV Surendranath will address law students at the convention. State Bar Council chairman G Rama Rao, AILU State president S Rajendra Prasad, general secretary Narra Srinivasa Rao and others will attend the convention.