Andhra Pradesh High Court raps DGP over arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Vizag

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday sought to know from the Director General of Police (DGP), who appeared in person, why the police served notices under Section 151 of the CrPC on Opposition leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when he recently visited Visakhapatnam as part of his Praja Chaitanya Yatra.

As Naidu emerged from the Visakhapatnam airport, protestors did not let him proceed on his tour, and the police served notices under Section 151 of the CrPC to take him into custody and stop him from going ahead with his tour. Former MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar filed a petition in the court against the move to serve notices under Section 151, and the court asked DGP D Gautam Sawang to appear before it in person on March 12.

On Thursday, the DGP reached the court and was asked why notices were served under Section 151 and why no action was taken against the officers who violated the law in issuing the notices. The DGP told the court he would take action against the officers responsible, as per the directions of the court. The court further said he didn’t need its permission for this and, told him to implement the law in the State.