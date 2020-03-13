My life is under threat, says TDP leader and ex-MLA Bonda, seeks police protection

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after allegedly being attacked by YSRC activists at Macherla, TDP leader and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao lodged a complaint with City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao here on Thursday. He sought adequate police protection as his life is ‘under threat’ from YSRC activists.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Bonda alleged that YSRC activists were preventing TDP nominees from filing their nominations for local body elections. “How can the State government utilise the police force for its own purpose? DGP Gautam Sawang did not give appointment to former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravishankar Ayyanar who registered cases against the attackers after the attack on TDP leaders in Macherla, did not conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter,” the former MLA said.

Bonda maintained that they informed police priorly about their visit to Macherla for filing a complaint against the YSRC activists for preventing TDP candidates from filing their nominations for local body polls, but not for electioneering. “We are losing faith in the police as they are acting in a biased manner against TDP activists. In these circumstances, police will be blamed if any untoward incident happens to us and the government should provide gunmen to TDP leaders whose lives are under threat,” Bonda said.

He also alleged that the phones of Opposition Leader Naidu and other prominent TDP leaders were being tapped. The State Election Commission should take adequate measures to ensure the conduct of local body polls peacefully as there is a possibility of unleashing attacks on opposition TDP leaders by the ruling YSRC members, the former MLA said.