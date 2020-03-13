TDP leader JC Prabhakar as councillor?

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Former Tadipatri MLA and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy’s decision to contest for the councillor post has taken everyone by surprise. On behalf of the former MLA, his lawyers, Y Srinivasulu and Sheikh Vali, filed his nomination papers on Thursday. Prabhakar Reddy served as Tadipatri municipality chairman twice and as an MLA from 2014 to 2019. His decision to contest for the councillor post from the 30th division assumed significance as YSRC MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy’s son Kethireddy Harshavardhan Reddy is contesting from this ward.