Jagan institutionalising crime and corruption: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Likening Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to coronavirus, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSRC chief is more dangerous than the deadly virus.

"Jagan is institutionalising crime and corruption and playing havoc with your (people) lives and putting the future of your children at risk," Naidu said and appealed to the people to think on the atrocities of the government before exercising their franchise in the local polls. "Our responsibility is to put the facts before you. We are not making baseless allegations, but presenting the details along with documentary evidence," he claimed.

Speaking to mediapersons at TDP office at Atmakur on Friday, Naidu accused the ruling YSRC leaders of misusing the Ordinance 2020 to block the TDP and other opposition parties’ candidates from filing nominations in municipal elections.

"The YSRC is following a modus operandi - they will put liquor bottles in the houses of TDP candidates and file false cases against them, to disqualify them at the nominations stage itself," he alleged.

Showing visuals of the alleged high-handedness by YSRC cadre against women, who went to file nomination papers, he said that cases under DISHA Act should be filed against the Chief Minister and the Panchayat Raj Minister.

He said that a YSRC activist snatched the nomination paper out of a woman candidate’s blouse in Punganur in order to prevent her from filing it.