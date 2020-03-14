STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan institutionalising crime and corruption: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP supremo alleged that the YSR Congress chief is more dangerous than the deadly coronavirus.

Published: 14th March 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Likening Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to coronavirus, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSRC chief is more dangerous than the deadly virus.

"Jagan is institutionalising crime and corruption and playing havoc with your (people) lives and putting the future of your children at risk," Naidu said and appealed to the people to think on the atrocities of the government before exercising their franchise in the local polls. "Our responsibility is to put the facts before you. We are not making baseless allegations, but presenting the details along with documentary evidence," he claimed.

Speaking to mediapersons at TDP office at Atmakur on Friday, Naidu accused the ruling YSRC leaders of misusing the Ordinance 2020 to block the TDP and other opposition parties’ candidates from filing nominations in municipal elections.

"The YSRC is following a modus operandi - they will put liquor bottles in the houses of TDP candidates and file false cases against them, to disqualify them at the nominations stage itself," he alleged.

Showing visuals of the alleged high-handedness by YSRC cadre against women, who went to file nomination papers, he said that cases under DISHA Act should be filed against the Chief Minister and the Panchayat Raj Minister.

He said that a YSRC activist snatched the nomination paper out of a woman candidate’s blouse in Punganur in order to prevent her from filing it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy N Chandrababu Naidu TDP
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank depositors' withdrawal limits may be relaxed from Wednesday
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Narrow escape for 26 passengers after private bus catches fire in Hyderabad
Doctors screen a patient in an area set aside for possible COVID-19 patients at a homeopathic hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi declares coronavirus as epidemic, total cases in India 84
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp