No waiting for darshan at Tirumala Tirupati temple amid coronavirus threat

According to the TTD EO, pilgrims will be allowed for darshan by limiting the number in the allotted time-slots.

Published: 15th March 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Wearing masks, security gurads screening pilgrims at the Alipiri checkpost in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As part of precautionary measures in the wake of Covid-19 threat, the Tirumala Tirupati   Devasthanams (TTD) has sounded high alert and decided to limit the darshan to 4,000 devotees per hour. Devotees will no longer need to wait in the queue complex for darshan. Instead, they will be provided darshan as per the time-slot issued to them.

Speaking to mediapersons at Tirumala on Saturday, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said henceforth they will issue time-slot tokens to pilgrims for darshan, so they need not wait in the compartments of queue complex. “The system to be implemented from March 17, is part of precautionary measures taken by the TTD to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” the EO said. 

TTD to perform Yagam to protect humanity from virus  

Following a direction by the State government to initiate effective measures to combat the coronavirus threat at Tirumala, which happens to be the most crowded pilgrim centre, the TTD has decided to do away with waiting of pilgrims in the compartments of Vaikuntam Queue Complex so as to avoid person to person contact, Anil Kumar Singhal said. 

According to the TTD EO, pilgrims will be allowed for darshan by limiting the number in the allotted time-slots.

The devotees need to bring ID card such as Aadhaar, Elector Photo Identity Card and driving licence, to get the time-slot tokens for darshan. 

Separate counters will be set up at Tirumala and Tirupati for issuing time-slot tokens to devotees. “The devotees should co-operate with the TTD as they will be allowed to have darshan only in the time-slot given to them. They will not be allowed for darshan if they fail to come on time,” he explained.

The TTD has also decided to postpone Bhoomi Pooja on April 5 for the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple in Mumbai. Thermal screening is arranged at Alipiri, Srivari Mettu, Vaikuntam Queue Complex, KKC and Annaprasadam complex. 

The cottages and rest houses will be allotted to pilgrims only after cleaning them with disinfectants. The TTD Health Officer has been directed to deploy more number of sanitation workers at all the pilgrim congregation places on the hill shrine.

Each area will be allotted to a senior officer to monitor sanitation round-the-clock and report the matter to the TTD Additional EO, he said. Seeking divine intervention to protect the humanity from Covid-19, the TTD will perform Sri Srinivasa Shantyotsava Sahita Dhanvantari Maha Yagam at Paruveta Mandapam in Tirumala from March 19 to 21 under the guidance of Visakha Sarada Peetham chief pontiff Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Swamy and Mantralaya Raghavendra Mutt Seer Sri Subudendratheertha Swamy.

