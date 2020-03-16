Guntur Municipal Corporation chief holds meet to discuss coronavirus
Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha on Sunday conducted a meeting with health and revenue department officials.
Published: 16th March 2020 08:11 AM | Last Updated: 16th March 2020 08:11 AM | A+A A-
GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha on Sunday conducted a meeting with health and revenue department officials.She directed the officials to collect information about foreigners who came to Guntur.
She asked the people who returned from foreign countries to stay in their homes and call DMHO control room on 0863-2271492 if they have any symptoms related to COVID-19.