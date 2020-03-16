STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy to lay stone for TTD temple in Chennai

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Chief Minister, Subba Reddy said the TTD trust board had decided to construct Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Chennai, based on several requests from devotees

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and special invitee to TTD trust board J Sekhar Reddy met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy at his office in Chennai on Sunday, and requested the latter to formally lay the foundation stone for the new TTD temple in Chennai on April 9.

“During our meeting with the CM, we requested him to speed up the process of handing over the 11 acres of land located on the OMR-ECR Road in Chennai, which the TTD has identified as suitable for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Divya Kshetram, a Kalyana mandapam and an information centre.

The Chief Minister had responded favourably and promised to extend all support to speed up the entire process. He also agreed to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony of the new temple on April 9,’’ the TTD Chairman added.

The TTD chief also requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to grant tax exemptions related to the construction activities to be taken up by the TTD in Tamil Nadu for which the latter responded favourably.

