MLC Buddha, ex-MLA to appear before police today

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Notices were served on TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao to appear before the the police, in connection with the Macherla attack case, on Tuesday.

The notices, issued by Gurajala sub-division deputy superintendent of police K Srihari, were served under the section 160 of the CrPC.

The attack, which sparked a political slugfest, by YSRC activists on the TDP leaders took place on March 11 when the duo went to the Macherla police station on a fact-finding mission after some TDP cadres were injured in a clash with their counterparts in the ruling party.

High Court lawyer P Kishore was also accompanying the MLC and the ex-MLA. Subsequently, the police filed two cases over the incident--one at Macherla and the other at Veldurthi.

The TDP leaders were asked to attend the inquiry, get their statements recorded and furnish relevant evidences in connection with the cases.